Police make arrests after New Year’s Day stabbing in Bristol

Police in Bristol have made two arrests after a teenage boy was stabbed in the city on New Year’s Day.

Two men, aged 22 and 28, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed in Downend Road, Fishponds, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He is recovering in hospital while officers from Avon and Somerset Police have appealed for witnesses.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to whether the stabbing is linked to a separate incident in the city centre on New Year's Eve.

It comes after a similar incident in the city centre on New Year’s Eve, during which a 17-year-old was also stabbed.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said the force is “keeping an open mind” as to whether the two incidents might be linked.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at that time, or drivers who potentially may have useful dashcam footage,” he said, referring to the incident in Fishponds.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we’re conscious a similar assault occurred in Bristol city centre in which a 17-year-old sustained a number of stab wounds on New Year's Eve.

“He remains in hospital but his condition is also not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time the two incidents are separate investigations but we are keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked. Our neighbourhood teams are aware and additional patrols will be carried out as a precaution. Acting Detective Inspector Mark Newbury

Anyone with any information regarding the incident in Fishponds is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5221000288. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Read more: