Ashton Gate ready to be used for Covid-19 vaccinations

The vaccination base set up at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium is reportedly ready to begin administering jabs.

It follows the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The hub in Bristol was set up by the army last month.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer is already been administered to people, but the Oxford vaccine is easier to store allowing more sites to assist with the vaccination programme.

The Government has ordered 100 million doses of the new jab which it says would be enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

Safety measures put in place inside Ashton Gate's South Stand include cubicles with hospital screens and extra signage to control people's entrance and exit.

Security guards are being recruited to maintain order once vaccinations begin

Ashton Gate's Managing Director Mark Kelly said it was "great news" the Oxford vaccine has been approved.

Community vaccination sites including Ashton Gate are expected to receive the vaccines as early as next week.

