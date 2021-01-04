'Incredibly challenging' - the picture inside schools in the South West

Watch Richard Payne's full report:

Many schools across the West Country have delayed opening due to rising coronavirus cases, while some parents have chosen not to send their children to schools which are still open.

The "confusing picture" in England's schools comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce another national lockdown.

Rising numbers of Covid-19 cases have lead some headteachers to disagree with the Government over whether our classrooms are safe places in which to learn.

Some schools announced last-minute inset days on Monday 4 January and teaching unions are supporting members who say lessons online are the only safe option.

Meanwhile, with concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus variant, some parents kept their children off school even if they were open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the nation at 8pm to outline further restrictions, with schools expected to close.

Mark Rosser is already keeping his children home in Chard after the area was moved into Tier 4.

He said: "I can't really reconcile in my head how we can be put under extra restrictions but still be safe to send our child back to school."

He told ITV West Country he felt keeping schools open risks putting staff at risk and spreading the virus further.

But many schools are determined to stay open whilst they feel it is safe to do so.

Pippa Osbourne runs a school in Downend, South Gloucestershire and says she is taking every measure to stay open.

She told ITV West Country: "We know and all of us are committed to wanting to educate children in schools and being face to face."

She added: "This entire period has been incredibly challenging.

"At the moment I'm just taking everything an hour at a time.

"At the moment we've been told, being a Tier 3 area, that we should be open to pupils unless we can't safely staff it and at present I currently can."

The Prime Minister has said the risk to children is very small, adding closing primary schools is a last resort, and he will do everything he possibly can to avoid it.

Despite this, he is expected to announce further Covid restrictions which could include the closure of schools.

