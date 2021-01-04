Coronavirus cases in the South West are continuing to rise as the Government's mass rollout of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine begins.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the region is currently 248.5, which is significantly higher than it was when England's second national lockdown began.

Despite the rise, England's average number of infections per 100,000 people remains much higher. It is almost double that of the South West, at 476.9.

But the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise across all parts of the region.

Bristol is currently in Tier 3.

The current infection rate where you live

These are the latest official figures for the seven days to 29 December.

Bath and North East Somerset - 232.3

Bristol - 266.3

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly - 233.8

Devon - 144.8

Dorset - 196.6

Gloucestershire - 261.7

North Somerset - 301.3

Somerset - 303.3

South Gloucestershire - 270.8

Wiltshire - 223

The spiking cases comes as the Government continues to consider imposing another national lockdown in England to control the spread of the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has vowed not to rule "anything out" as the new variant of Covid-19 has been identified as "much easier to catch" and "much more transmissible".

Today (Monday 4 January) the first doses of England's second approved vaccine have been administered.

Just over 500,000 doses of the newly approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine are available, with vulnerable groups identified as the priority for immunisation.

Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol is preparing to be a hub for the mass vaccination programme in the coming days.

