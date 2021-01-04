An investigation has started after a man was killed by a tree falling onto a houseboat in Cornwall.

It happened at Sailor's Creek at Flushing near Falmouth on Saturday evening (2 January).

Emergency services were called at 5.30pm and brought the man to shore where he was seen by paramedics.

A tree fell onto the houseboat at Sailors Creek. Credit: The Falmouth Packet / Paul Armstrong

Police have confirmed the man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Photos from The Falmouth Packet show the extent of the damage from the tree fall.

Credit: The Falmouth Packet / Paul Armstrong

A police spokesperson said: “At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious, but as an accidental death.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 617.

Read more: