Moment humpback whales swims under rainbow caught on camera

Watch: humpback whale spotted swimming under a rainbow

A zoologist from Cornwall was given a magical New Year's treat when she saw a humpback whale swimming underneath a rainbow on the first day of 2021.

Jaclyn Pearson, who lives in Hugh Town on St Mary's, Isles of Scilly, was on the water with her husband when she spotted the creature swimming on New Year's Day.

According to Jaclyn, the playful whale approached them and dived under their boat.

Speaking in a video she filmed at the time, Jaclyn said: "That was incredible. It's not every day you see a humpback under a rainbow here on the Isles of Scilly."

She added: "Feeling a little bit emotional, actually."

Several sightings have been made in recent weeks. Credit: Jaclyn Pearson

According to Jaclyn and others who have shared their sightings recently, there are four fin whales and two humpbacks in the area at the moment.

Posting on Facebook she said: "Thanks to everyone on Scilly who has been sharing sightings and making sure the whales are undisturbed to do their daily swim around Peninnis (there’s lots of fish out there, so I can see why)."

But the zoologist also expressed concern about the future of nature and wildlife.

Nature’s a worry at the moment. With climate change there’s a lot of mammals moving in increasing numbers. With so much bad news having an increase in humpbacks here is a little success story. Jaclyn Pearson

While capturing the incredible moment on camera, Jaclyn said it felt "quite symbolic" that the whale was swimming under a rainbow after a challenging 2020.

She reminded people to make sure they stay at least 60 metres away from the animals at all times and enjoy them from a safe distance.

