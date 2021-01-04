Jobs advertised for people willing to live on tiny island off Devon coast

Conservationists looking after a tiny island in the Bristol Channel are on the hunt for wildlife lovers to stay on the island over the summer.

Lundy Island is just three miles long and less than a mile wide. The beautiful island sits just off the coast of Devon and forms part of the district of Torridge.

It's home to seabirds and seal colonies and the conservation team needs volunteers to help monitor them and carry out work on the island.

People looking to apply do not need qualifications but are expected to be passionate about wildlife and working towards a career in conservation.

The marine conservation area at Lundy means the puffin population has been thriving. Credit: ITV News West Country

The available roles:

Two Volunteer Assistant Wardens (Seabirds) 15 April 15 to 31 July 31.



Two Volunteer Assistant Wardens (Atlantic Grey Seals) 31 July to 30 September.

Volunteer Assistant Ranger 3 April to 29 October.



The advert says applicants need to be 'hardy natured', comfortable working long days in all weather conditions, and able to work on cliffs and steep slopes.

Those who are successful will need to be happy to live in a hostel on the isolated island in the Bristol Channel for several months this summer.

To receive an application and role description, please contact the island Warden via warden@lundyisland.co.uk. The deadline for applications is February 5.