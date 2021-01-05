A body found in the River Taw in Barnstaple was that of missing man Jonathon Curry, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers, paramedics, and crews from the coastguard and RNLI were called to the River Taw at around 12.50pm on Thursday 24 December.

A man was recovered from the water by the lifeboat crew. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has now taken place and on Tuesday 5 January police confirmed the body was 48-year-old Mr Curry, who had been reported missing from Barnstaple on 30 November.

The family of Mr Curry have been informed and have thanked police and the public for their efforts in searching for him.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.