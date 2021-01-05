Derriford hospital has shared an urgent message to tell patients to stop calling for a vaccine.

The hospital's Covid-19 call centre is being overwhelmed by people trying to book an appointment who are not in the priority group.

At the moment, the hospital's clinical team can only give vaccines to people aged 80 or older, the registered carers of people aged 80 or older and health and care staff who have been invited to attend clinics.

But the hospital says it has been "overwhelmed" by people who are not eligible calling the clinic who are not eligible for one.

As a result, the hospital has issued a plea for people to stop calling and to tell people not to turn up to the hospital unless they have been invited to attend.

In a post on Facebook, the hospital said: "Unless you have been contacted by a member of Derriford staff please DO NOT call the hospital vaccination clinic number or just turn up, as we will have to turn you away."

