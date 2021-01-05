A man has died after falling from a bridge onto the motorway near Taunton, police have said.

A section of the M5, between junctions 24 and 26, was closed for several hours from Monday evening (4 January) to the early hours of Tuesday (5 January).

Police received reports that a man had fallen from the bridge just before 7pm.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "The man was struck by a number of vehicles and sadly died at the scene.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

"The southbound carriageway was closed from J24 Bridgwater Services to J26 until around 5am, as a result of this incident."

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101 and give the reference number 5221002241.

