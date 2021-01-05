Man dies in hospital after being found unconscious in Bristol

A man has died in hospital after being found unconscious in Bristol city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived at Canon's Way in the early hours of Tuesday 5 January.

They were responding to a call from a member of the public.

A spokesman for the force said: "The man was taken to hospital where he sadly later died. His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

"Enquiries are ongoing."