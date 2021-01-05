Watch Ben McGrail's full report:

People across the region have been coming to terms with another lockdown which could be in place until March.

For the third time, people in the West are subject to strict new laws affecting freedoms.

Town centres such as Taunton's were noticeably quieter this morning.

Jane came into town today to pick up medicine - one of the few reasons anyone should now leave their home. People like her are coming to terms with the latest restrictions on their lives.

She says she feels "very detached", saying: "I've been indoors so much. I miss my friends desperately. And our family - we don't see them, apart from the Zooming. It's odd, very odd.

Colin Barrell owns Mr Miles Tea Rooms, which can now only provide items to take away.

He said he hopes giving his staff some hours will help their mental health.

There's some people that really welcome the chance to be able to come and do something so it's just getting that balance right but taking this very seriously. Colin Barrell, Owner, Mr Miles Tea Rooms

With schools closed, the lack of face-to-face time for children is a concern for many parents like Sophie Slavin, who lives with her daughter Ellie-Mae in Siston, South Gloucestershire.

She said: "I'm worried about the fact that a lot of their social interaction is going to be online and that's how they're going to be growing up this year and certainly last year, for a lot of it, so I think it's almost forcing them to grow up before they're ready."

The rules under England's third national lockdown

The Government has told people to stay at home as cases soar.

Exceptions include travelling for work, shopping for essential items or if you have a medical need.

You are also allowed to exercise once a day with members of your own household or support bubble.

You can also do this in the company of one other person from outside your household as long as you social-distance.

Those who are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable are being encouraged to shield.

Schools will be closed except for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

