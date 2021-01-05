Patients arriving at Weston General Hospital without coronavirus have been sent to other hospitals in a temporary measure to “maintain the safety" of patients and staff.

The North Somerset hospital is under “significant pressure” but bosses have moved to reassure people it is “open as normal” and is not a Covid-only hospital.

But its medical director confirmed it has been admitting Covid-positive patients while sending people who have tested negative to be treated at other hospitals in a bid to reduce pressure on Weston General.

The A&E is open as normal and the measures only affect some overnight patients.

In a statement, medical director for University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust Dr William Oldfield said: “We would like to repeat that Weston General Hospital is open as normal and is not a Covid-only hospital.

“We assess and treat all patients on the grounds of clinical need and patient safety, and over the past few days we have admitted Covid-positive patients to Weston and admitted COVID-negative patients elsewhere to help ease pressures on Weston General Hospital. This is a temporary measure which is under regular review.

“We would like to provide assurance that the measures we have taken enable Weston General Hospital to continue to operate safely. We would encourage anyone who has an appointment to please attend as planned, and remind the wider public of the crucial importance of following the latest Government restrictions.”

