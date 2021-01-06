'10 metre' sinkhole opens up in Cornwall fishing village

A road through a Cornwall fishing village had to be closed after an apparent sinkhole several metres deep appeared on the surface.

The B3294 in Coverack was shut in both directions causing a buildup of traffic while contractors repaired the damage.

After originally thinking it was a large sinkhole, it is now believed to have been caused by wear to the road - not helped by very heavy rainfall in recent days.

Pictures of the road to Polcoverack Lane show the damage to the road.

Credit: Jan Carthew

Local resident Jan Carthew shared pictures of the sinkhole, saying "Please take care in and out if the village. The road has gone pop by Bounder Treath. Please share."

Chairman of St Keverne Parish Council, Sarah Lyne, later said: "Having spent an hour or so slowing traffic I can confirm that this is not a ten-metre sinkhole, but an area of about two metres by five metres of raised tarmac due to water pressure underneath the road.

"The road is closed to allow repairs to be carried out."

