Appeal after bullish thieves steal cow sculpture from Wiltshire village

Police in Wiltshire have issued an appeal after a bronze sculpture of a cow’s head was stolen from someone’s front garden.

The sculpture was taken from the garden of a property in the village of East Knoyle on New Year’s Day.

Police say it would have taken a “specialist” to remove the cow’s head from its plinth, because of its large size and weight.

Wiltshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses or anyone who may know the whereabouts of a large bronze garden ornament that was stolen from a front garden on New Year’s Day.

The sculpture of a cow’s head is believed to have been taken between midday and 2pm on Friday from the front garden of an address in East Knoyle. Given the size and weight of the sculpture, which is visible from the road, it would have taken some specialist to remove it from its plinth. Wiltshire Police

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious that could help officers with their enquiries, have any dashcam footage from the time of the incident in that area, or have seen this sculpture for sale on any online market places, please call us on 101, quoting crime reference number 54210000235.”

Read more: