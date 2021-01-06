A secondary school in Bristol has asked members of the public for help after "being inundated" with requests for IT equipment by students who do not have anything at home.

Cotham School, previously attended by television and radio presenter Maya Jama, tweeted the plea for donations on Tuesday evening (5 January).

It comes as England starts a third national lockdown and students must move to online learning unless they are vulnerable or have key worker parents.

A spokesperson from the school said: "We are currently being inundated with requests for IT equipment for our students who have no device at home to enable them to participate in our remote learning.

"We are looking for donations of old laptops or desktops which our IT Services Team can securely remove the data from, refurbish and then gift to these students."

Full thread here

Anyone able to donate a device is asked to take it to the visitor reception on Cotham Lawn Road.

The school is asking for items no older than seven years and donations can include desktop computers, laptops or monitors.

Some have expressed their concern for those students who don't have laptops or other digital devices at home. Credit: PA images

As part of England's third coronavirus lockdown, schools will stay closed until 15 February.

On Monday (4 January), prime minister Boris Johnson announced all pupils across the country will move to remote education unless they are children of key workers or vulnerable.

Special schools and nurseries will remain open.

