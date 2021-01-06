Digger gets stuck rescuing stranded truck on Weston-super-Mare beach

Rescue services in Weston-super-Mare were left with a sinking feeling after a digger became stuck on a beach - while trying to save a stranded truck.

The digger was sent to the town’s beach front in North Somerset on 5 January to help a tipper truck that had gotten into trouble.

The truck was successfully moved out of its hole, but the digger then got stuck - and had to be left after recovery attempts were abandoned due to the high tide.

The digger was sent in to help a stranded truck - but then got stuck itself.

Pictures from the scene show police were called, and onlookers were warned they should not stand and watch.

Weston-super-Mare and Worle Neighbourhood Policing said: "The Town Centre Team are currently dealing with a stranded digger on the beach.

"Please do not gather to see what's going on as you will be moved on."

It is understood sand was being moved back onto the beach from the now defunct sculpture festival.

The digger was left submerged in sand and water after the tide came in.

Attempts to remove the digger resumed on 6 January following high tide.

The incident has attracted hundreds of comments on social media.

One person said: "Well that was silly..."

Another added: "That's going to cost!"

Read more: