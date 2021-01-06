European court to decide if man's life support treatment should end

A European court is to decide whether end-of-life care should be given to a man from the West Country.

Relatives of the patient, who is being treated at a hospital in Plymouth, say stopping treatment would go against his Catholic beliefs.

He fell into a coma several weeks ago after suffering brain damage, and doctors suggested his life-support treatment should end.

The European Court of Human Rights is considering the case.

The man’s wife agreed, but his family - including his mother, sisters and niece - said care should continue because of his Catholic beliefs.

A judge based in London ruled doctors could lawfully stop treating the man at a hearing in December.

His family have since asked the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France, to consider the case.

Officials at the court say the application is “pending” but no decision has been made.

Doctors suggested the man's end-of-life treatment should end but his relatives disagreed.

The man, who cannot be named, lives in the West Country and is from Poland.

Polish government officials have said arrangements could be made for him to be treated, and also wanted the European court to consider the case.

Bosses at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust have ongoing responsibility for the man's care and had asked the judge to rule that ending life-support treatment would be lawful.

Read more: