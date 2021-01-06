The family of a man who died after being involved in a car crash in Newton Poppleford has paid tribute to him.

Ken Cooper sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital on the evening on 23 December 2020.

The Newton Poppleford resident died three days later in hospital.

He leaves behind his widow Mary and 'large and loving family'.

The family said: “On the early evening of 23 December, Ken Cooper, a resident of Newton Poppleford since 2000, was involved in a road traffic accident in the High Street Newton Poppleford.

“He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital at Exeter Wonford.

“Sadly, at 2am on 26 December, he passed away.

“He leaves behind his widow, Mary, and a large and loving family.

“We would respectfully ask that our privacy be respected at this very sad time.

“Details of the funeral will be announced at a later date.”

