Man jailed after New Year's Eve attack in Plymouth

A man from Devon has been jailed after attacking police officers on New Year’s Eve.

Mark Stephens kicked one officer in the testicles, another on the leg and spat on a third during the incident in Devonport, Plymouth, on 31 December.

Police had been called by the fire service, who said they were being obstructed while tackling a blaze.

Stephens was arrested after assaulting one of the officers while he was being searched.

Stephens assaulted two other officers at Charles Cross police station.

The 43-year-old, of Winner Street in Paignton, was subsequently taken to Charles Cross police station - where he assaulted two other officers.

He was later interviewed and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

Stephens was remanded into custody and appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January, where he pleaded guilty to all three counts.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks for the assault in Devonport and ordered to pay the officer £200 in compensation.

He was handed eight weeks to run concurrently for the second assault and ordered to pay that officer £50 compensation.

Finally, Stephens was handed another 18-week sentence to run consecutively for the third assault and told he must pay the third officer £150 in compensation.

Read more: