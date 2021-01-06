A Michelin-starred restaurant near Bristol has closed - but the team behind it have exciting plans for the future.

The Pony & Trap gastropub in Chew Magna closed during the first coronavirus lockdown and has not reopened since.

But now the eatery - set up by Chef Josh Eggleton and his sister Holly in 2006 - will reopen in spring 2021 under a new name.

The team behind it promises there are exciting times ahead.

When the site reopens in spring, it will serve a different purpose - with a community interest at its heart.

While still serving food at a pop-up restaurant on Clifton Downs, the team has announced the opening of a new eatery in Bedminster - aptly named The Pony North Street.

The Pony & Trap's Michelin star will be lost as a result of the relocation.

Josh and Holly opened The Pony & Trap 15 years ago and were awarded a Michelin star in 2011.

The gastropub has won numerous industry awards, including Best Food Pub at the Great British Pub Awards 2014.

It will offer baking, foraging and fermentation courses, reported The Guardian.

Its gardens will host volunteering opportunities, with those involved in the schemes offered lunch and a veg box in return.

Although Josh, 37, already runs seven other Bristol food businesses and manages more than 150 employees, he has been helping to feed the city's homeless for the past ten months.

Josh got involved with Caring In Bristol by providing restaurant-quality meals to the most vulnerable during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The cook worked alongside other chefs to supply daily meals to the homeless in locations across the city.

