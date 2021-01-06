Newly built five-bedroom house in Swindon faces threat of demolition

A newly built five-bedroom house in Swindon could be demolished if councillors on Swindon Borough Council's planning committee refuse a planning application next week.

Two applications to build single houses will go before committee members on Tuesday 12 January.

If one is refused, the nearly-completed house would need to be knocked down.

Sue Curtis has applied for retrospective permission for the house at Costow Farm Cottages off Costow Lane Wroughton, which is almost finished.

It's not illegal to build a house before planning permission has been granted, but it faces the threat of being demolished if permission is refused - and officers have recommended that councillors turn down the plans.

A report says the new house is almost identical as those for a house on the site which was also refused permission in 2020.

According to the papers, the only difference is that obscure glass has been used for the downstairs bathroom and the planting and landscaping has been changed.

The application has been 'called in' by Wroughton ward councillors Cathy Martyn and Brian Ford, to be considered by the committee next week.

They believe the property should be given assent because it's exactly the same size in footprint and height as an office building that was previously there.

The council meeting will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 12 January.

