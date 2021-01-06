The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has asked celebrities to set a good example by not travelling to the area during the third lockdown.

Alison Hernandez said they can use their profiles to help influence others to follow the rules and contain the spread of coronavirus.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown with tougher restrictions on travel throughout the UK.

People are being encouraged not to travel to Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly during the lockdown. Credit: ITV West Country

In Devon and Cornwall, there have previously been reports of people travelling to the area to visit second homes.

Commissioner Hernandez said: “We know Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are absolutely beautiful and it’s totally understandable that people would want to spend time here.

However, at a time when stopping the spread of this terrible virus is more important than ever, I must urge people not to make unnecessary journeys to the region. PCC Alison Hernandez

“I would particularly like to appeal to celebrities and high-profile social media stars. By not conducting unnecessary trips to the region you will be setting a fantastic example to the wider public and, in doing so, encouraging more people to stick to the rules.

“I would urge you to lead by example and together we will come through this.

“There will, of course, come a time when Devon and Cornwall can welcome back visitors with open arms, and while that time isn’t now, I would urge you all to #ComeBackLater.”

