Police send tourists 150 miles back home after catching them in the Cotswolds

Gloucestershire Police have turned away a couple who have travelled more than 150 miles to visit the Cotswolds on the first day of the lockdown.

Strict new measures were announced on Monday 4 January by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and mean people have been told to stay at home.

On Tuesday 5 January, police officers in the Cotswolds stepped up patrols in popular tourist villages and say they spoke to more than 20 groups of visitors who had travelled into the area.

One couple had visited from Ormskirk, West Lancashire.

The tweet read: "Today officers spent time in villages most likely to attract tourists from other areas across the country.

"We engaged with over 20 groups in their vehicles and turned most away.

"One couple had traveled over 150 miles from Ormskirk."

From Wednesday 6 January the lockdown rules are legally enforceable and those who break them will be hit with fines of up to £6,400.

Stay at home

Like the first UK lockdown in March, all residents of England must stay at home, only leaving home for work if it is impossible to work from home such as construction, manufacture or critical workers.

People can also leave home to provide voluntary or charitable services.

People can leave their homes to shop for necessities - for themselves or others - or to exercise locally once a day.

Exercise is permitted with one person from outside a household or support bubble. Social distancing must be maintained.

Overnight stays away from home are not permitted unless it is a person within a support bubble or you have a reasonable excuse. This means that holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed, including staying in a second home or caravan.

Those extremely clinically vulnerable should stay at home as much as possible.

Other reasons permitting you to leave home include:

to provide care or help to a vulnerable person

medical appointments or care

fleeing harm

Animal welfare (eg veterinary appointments)

