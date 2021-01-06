Production at Swindon's Honda factory is due to restart after "global supply issues delays".

The car manufacturer temporarily paused some production at its plant this week but is expected to resume work tomorrow (7 January).

In a company statement Honda confirmed to employees "some production activities will not run Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 January due to global supply issues delays.

"The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production on Thursday 7 January."

Thousands of staff are facing redundancy when the factory closes in the summer

This is the second time the factory has faced problems which resulted in a production halt.

In December "transport related part delays" triggered a pause.

Honda's Civic and Civic Type R models are currently produced at the Swindon site.

Around 3,000 people work at the plant which builds up to 150,000 new cars every year.

However in February 2020, the Japanese firm confirmed it will close permanently in July 2021.

