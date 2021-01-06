The man bringing street art to a much-loved seaside town

A seaside town in North Somerset best known for its Grand Pier and long stretch of sand is becoming increasingly synonymous with street art.

Weston-super-Mare artist Martin Darcy is on a mission to brighten up the Victorian town - even when the sun isn't shining.

Born and bred in Weston, Martin loves his hometown and now paints murals on the side of some of its most popular pubs and restaurants.

The trend started at Vinnies on West Street, which is owned by Martin's friend Nelson Penfold.

It started with covering the walls of the bar to the theme of the moment, giving customers the opportunity to gaze at murals of the World Cup, major rugby tournaments and something a little more festive when the Christmas season kicks off.

"It's incredible to do that," said Martin.

“The theme is changed every six months or so to tie in with events happening in the world at that time.

“Every December it is painted with a Christmas theme.

“We then paint it over and start again in January with something new.

“It’s important to keep it fresh and different and it’s such an amazing canvas to be able to work on.”

Martin created a mural thanking key workers in 2020.

Martin's next project was the boarded-up Marks and Spencer Store in the High Street.

“It looked awful, depressing and tatty," he said.

The end product was a long panorama of the town, paying tribute to the town's most loved landmarks and the key workers who kept residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The mural was a way of recognising and thanking everyone that was working through the pandemic,” Martin said.

He then took his paintbrush and creative ideas to the Royal Hotel, where a striking portrait featuring an orca whale and a tortoise now attracts hoards of people.

Speaking about the piece, which took him 10 days to complete, Martin said: “People come from all over to see it and have their photographs taken in front of it.

“I think it was the biggest canvas I could find in Weston at that time.

“People really love it and that’s what it’s all about - to brighten up the town.

“I’ve received hundreds of messages from people commenting on it and saying thank you and how the art work is making Weston a more bright and colourful place.

The artist's work can also be seen at restaurants such as Bare Grills and the Smokehouse takeaway and restaurant.

Read more: