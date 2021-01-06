Warning issued over scam coronavirus vaccine texts

People are being warned about scam Covid-19 vaccine texts.

Wiltshire Council has asked residents to be wary of the bogus texts saying they are eligible to apply for the coronavirus vaccine.

The message asks you to follow a link which leads to a fake NHS site asking for personal details.

The council tweeted: “Please watch out for a fake NHS text telling people they’re eligible to apply for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Sadly scammers are looking to exploit the most vulnerable so please make sure your loved ones are aware.”

