Glastonbury racing driver Lando Norris has confirmed on social media that he has contracted the Covid-19 virus.

The McLaren Formula One driver is now in self-isolation in Dubai after testing positive ahead of a training camp in preparation for the new season.

He told his Twitter followers he lost his sense of taste and smell before taking a test.

The tweet read: "Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping well. Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self-isolated and took a test.

"It's come back as positive, so I've told everyone that I've been in contact with and will be self-isolating for the next 14 days.

"I feel alright and have no other symptoms, but I just wanted to let you all know.

"Take care."

Despite catching coronavirus, the 21-year-old is unlikely to miss any races with the new F1 season due to begin in March.

