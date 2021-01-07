The new Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is now being rolled out across the UK - but there are concerns about its supply to Cornwall.

Cornwall Council says it is aware people have raised concerns about the amount of vaccines being administered.

The new vaccine is now being rolled out to GP surgeries across the county, who are prioritising those aged over 80, living in care homes and working on the frontline of health services.

Covid cases have risen dramatically in Cornwall.

Councillor Rob Rotchell said residents will be contacted when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, and that people should not worry if they have not heard anything yet.

“We’re really mindful people are concerned about the availability of the vaccine,” he said at one of the authority’s recent briefings.

“The vaccine has arrived and we’re getting a reasonable supply and people will be contacted as soon as possible.

“It’s not just about that - it’s about making sure people abide by the other things as well.

We are seeing a rate of increase we haven’t seen before, certainly the recent increase post-Christmas has been quite dramatic and concerning. Cllr Rotchell

Cornwall's coronavirus infection rate is the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic and the county is in a "serious situation", according to its Director of Public Health.

The latest official figures show the number of positive cases per 100,000 people is 320.

Some elderly people in Cornwall have raised concerns about the vaccine rollout.

Cllr Rotchell added: “I understand why elderly and frail people and those shielding are concerned that they haven’t heard yet but there are clear guidelines around who shall be contacted so people shouldn’t worry, they will be in due course.

“It’s a huge exercise to make sure everybody gets the vaccination."

