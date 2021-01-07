Frost and mist cover the South West as temperatures drop below zero - in pictures

Royal Wooton Bassett Credit: Adrian Rudler

Last night was one of the coldest nights we've had in a while with parts of Somerset and Gloucestershire down to -6 Celsius.

Winds were light too, and with clear skies it was the perfect recipe for some thick frost and freezing fog.

There's more wintry weather as we head into Friday 8 January with a band of rain and sleet moving in tonight bringing a risk of ice and some snow flurries, especially over the hills and moors.

Thanks to those of you who have shared your frosty pictures this week - here's a selection:

Tywardreath Credit: @SMartdale
Tor View Somerset Credit: Tor View Shepherds Huts
Royal Wootton Bassett Credit: Adrian Rudler
Plymouth Harbour Credit: @PlymCatte
Godrevy Beach Credit: Lisa Brown
Dartmoor Credit: Yvette Rooke
Dartmoor Credit: Yvette Rooke
Cranbrook Credit: Luke Miall
Colesbourne Credit: Pamela Brogan
Chumleigh Credit: Sam Blackledge
Winchcombe Credit: Geoffrey Comer
Plock Court Gloucester Credit: Julie Jones