Last night was one of the coldest nights we've had in a while with parts of Somerset and Gloucestershire down to -6 Celsius.

Winds were light too, and with clear skies it was the perfect recipe for some thick frost and freezing fog.

There's more wintry weather as we head into Friday 8 January with a band of rain and sleet moving in tonight bringing a risk of ice and some snow flurries, especially over the hills and moors.

Thanks to those of you who have shared your frosty pictures this week - here's a selection:

Tywardreath Credit: @SMartdale

Tor View Somerset Credit: Tor View Shepherds Huts

Royal Wootton Bassett Credit: Adrian Rudler

Plymouth Harbour Credit: @PlymCatte

Godrevy Beach Credit: Lisa Brown

Dartmoor Credit: Yvette Rooke

Dartmoor Credit: Yvette Rooke

Cranbrook Credit: Luke Miall

Colesbourne Credit: Pamela Brogan

Chumleigh Credit: Sam Blackledge

Winchcombe Credit: Geoffrey Comer