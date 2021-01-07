Frost and mist cover the South West as temperatures drop below zero - in pictures
Last night was one of the coldest nights we've had in a while with parts of Somerset and Gloucestershire down to -6 Celsius.
Winds were light too, and with clear skies it was the perfect recipe for some thick frost and freezing fog.
There's more wintry weather as we head into Friday 8 January with a band of rain and sleet moving in tonight bringing a risk of ice and some snow flurries, especially over the hills and moors.
Thanks to those of you who have shared your frosty pictures this week - here's a selection: