Jet2 announces new Bristol Airport flights for summer 2022

Budget airline Jet2 has announced its summer programme of flights from Bristol Airport for 2022.

With travel this year in doubt because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline is giving customers the chance to book their holidays for next year.

Jet2 said this was in response to “demand from customers looking to get some much-needed sunshine booked into their diaries”.

The 2022 programme includes 33 destinations and over 70 departing weekly flights during peak periods.

Jet2 has announced new destinations from Bristol Airport.

Three new destinations have also been added, including Alicante, Bodrum and Dubrovnik, as well as the introduction of Paphos in Cyprus as a summer destination from Bristol Airport for the first time.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have seen a fantastic reaction from customers and independent travel agents since launching from Bristol Airport just a few weeks ago, and we are delighted at the response.

As always, we respond to demand, so we have put Summer 22 on sale from Bristol Airport, too. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

“With 33 sunshine favourites on sale, the scale of the programme means there is plenty of choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from.”

Customers will also have the opportunity to fly to the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal, as well as other countries across Europe.

Dave Lees, CEO of Bristol Airport, added: “This is exciting news, we are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have already made the decision to expand the route network available from Bristol Airport for summer 2022 due to the high demand in the region.”

