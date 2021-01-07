Man who filmed lone female joggers without permission jailed

A man who filmed female joggers without their knowledge has been jailed.

Jamie Fowler was given a 16-month jail term on Monday 4 January for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The 26-year-old, of Grenville Avenue in Weston-super-Mare, had 17 video clips of women on his phone which he had filmed without their knowledge or consent.

This was in breach of the indefinite order imposed by the courts in 2013.

Officers believe the footage was taken between March and June 2020. The clips are mostly of lone women jogging in locations including woodland and a canal path.

Investigators have not been able to identify exactly where the clips were filmed but believe they could be in the Weston-super-Mare, Clifton and Taunton areas.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We believe the women who were filmed by Fowler may remember being followed and would like them to call 101, quoting reference 5220145194."

