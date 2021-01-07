Police have started patrolling Dartmoor to make sure people are obeying lockdown rules.

On Tuesday (5 January) England entered a third national lockdown following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Under the stricter rules, people are only allowed to exercise outdoors with their household, support bubble, or one other person.

During the first two lockdowns Dartmoor National Park saw an influx of visitors, which resulted in police officers shutting a road through the area due to inconsiderate parking.

A short-term ban on camping on parts of Dartmoor was also introduced after rangers saw an increase in the number of people illegally camping in tents, motorhomes and vans.

Groups were leaving litter, human waste and destroying the ground of the national park, forcing authorities to ban overnight stays.

Now Tavistock Police has said it will make sure people are adhering to the rules and staying local to their village, town or city.

In a recent tweet, officers in Tavistock said they were "out on patrol" and "ensuring the most recent government guidance is adhered to."

Unlike lockdowns when people could travel further afield to exercise, Boris Johnson said in his latest address that people must stay local unless it's for exceptional circumstances.

