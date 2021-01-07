Prolific lead theft gang jailed after targeting West Country churches

Four men have been jailed after stealing £1million worth of lead from churches across the country - including parts of the West Country.

Constantin Motescu, Paul Buica, Mihai Birtu and Laurentiu Sucea stripped tonnes of lead from dozens of churches between May 2018 and May 2020.

They targeted churches across the region, including Barrington, Bradford-on-Tone, Bridgwater, Clevedon, Glastonbury, Goathurst, Ilton, Pitminster, South Petherton and Wellington.

The four men stole more than £1million worth of lead during a two-year spree. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

After admitting the thefts at Lincoln Crown Court, the four men were jailed - Motescu and Sucea for six and a half years, Buica for six years and Birtu for three years and seven months.

Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Cannon, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Avon and Somerset officers, including those from Operation Remedy, worked with colleagues in other areas, including Lincolnshire Police who led this successful prosecution.

“This court result shows how well police services collaborate nationally to bring criminals to justice.

These buildings are of great spiritual and historic significance to our communities. The damage caused a great sense of loss and in many cases an ongoing financial burden for refurbishment of the buildings. Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Cannon

