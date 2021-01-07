Rolex watches and diamond earrings among stolen jewellery seized by police

Police have issued an appeal to return stolen jewellery to their rightful owners - including Rolex watches and diamond earrings.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police seized the items in December last year.

The seizure was part of the force’s Operation Remedy, which is an ongoing initiative to tackle burglary, drug and knife crime.

The items include stone-set bracelets, necklaces and earrings, two watches and a pair of hoop earrings.

All of the items are believed to have been stolen in recent burglaries.

If you have any information which could help to identify the rightful owners, call 101 quoting reference 5220197748. Avon and Somerset Police

Read more: