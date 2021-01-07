Woman dies after falling onto M5 near Gloucester

A woman has died after falling onto the M5 in Gloucestershire.

A section of the motorway between J11A (Gloucester / Cirencester) and J12 (Quedgeley / Hardwicke) was closed for several hours on Wednesday 6 January.

Gloucestershire Police issued an urgent appeal for help identifying the woman, who was believed to be between 60 and 70 years old. She has since been identified.

She sadly died at the scene.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 336 of 6 January.

