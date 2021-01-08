Ambulance and fire engine crash after skidding on icy road

An ambulance and a fire engine were involved in a crash in Somerset after skidding off an icy road.

The two emergency vehicles were responding to reports a car had come off the road near Langport on 8 January.

The fire engine arrived first but was caught out by black ice, which then forced an ambulance off the road too.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service shared an image of the vehicles on social media this evening, and confirmed no one was harmed.

Temperatures have plummeted across the region, which has resulted in icy conditions.

Members of the team said the incident highlights the “dangers” of black ice, even to their “well-trained and experienced” drivers behind the wheel.

The tweet also urged motorists to "take extra care on the roads" as temperatures continue to drop.

The service said: "One of our fire engines skidded on ice and left the road this morning while on its way to help other motorists.

No one was harmed but this highlights the dangers of black ice, even for well trained and experienced drivers. If you have to travel, take extra care on the roads. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

This incident comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow.

The warning - which means 'be aware' - is in place until midnight tonight and covers Devon and Cornwall.

