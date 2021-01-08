Bristol City Women seek 'clarification' about FA's Covid decision-making

Bristol City Women Manager Tanya Oxtoby says she's "not best pleased" and that there is "frustration" with the FA's decision to allow Man City and Arsenal to postpone games after players tested positive for Covid-19.

It follows players from both teams being pictured in Dubai during the recent break.

The Robins lost 8-1 to Man City in November when a number of players had to self-isolate following one squad member developing symptoms.

City are seeking clarification from the FA on what Oxtoby says "appears to be a different decision in similar circumstances".

In a statement the Football Association said:

“Manchester City provided evidence that outlined they would not be able to meet the minimum squad quota of 14 for their match due to positive Covid-19 tests and other mitigating circumstances. The players affected are now in self-isolation and the FA will now look to reschedule their fixture with West Ham.

“Arsenal also demonstrated that they would not be able to meet the minimum number of 14 players for their match with Aston Villa after the club was affected by Covid-19. As a result, a number of players are in a period of self-isolation. With the health of players and staff the priority, the FA has decided that these matches will now be rescheduled. The FA wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery.”

Oxtoby says City are seeking 'transparency' around the way the FA decides which teams must play their games without isolating players:

"Obviously I can't comment on other clubs and their situation in terms of their players and what they've done. But from our perspective we certainly would like clarification from the FA around the decision making that's gone on so that we can understand from our perspective because there might be factors we're not aware of.

"I think that it's really important to be transparent so that we can put it to bed and move forward.

"There may be underlying factors that we're not aware of, but until we're filled in on those and we are able to understand that there's certainly some frustration around what appears to be a different decision with similar circumstances."

There have been widespread calls for players who travelled to Dubai to publicly apologise.

While not wanting to be drawn on the behaviour of specific players or on the decisions made by other clubs, Oxtoby did say, " if you make a mistake or an error of judgement, I think as role models we need to own that. That would be - if I were in that position as a club - what I would be asking players, to take some accountability and responsibility."

For Oxtoby there are some positives to take from the attention and scrutiny the situation has received.

She says it shows how far the women's game has come, suggesting "five or six years ago it would have gone under the radar and nobody would have known."

"It's a positive for the game that we're in the position we're in and we're even talking about it because probably five or six years ago it would have 100% gone under the radar and nobody would have known. But the positive of it is now we are visible, the game is visible and role models are visible so with that comes responsibility and we need to take that seriously."

The FA is considering a coin toss to settle ties in rounds two and three of the FA Cup to allow the competition to be continue amid coronavirus restrictions.

Oxtoby says "Nobody would like to see FA Cup rounds decided by a coin toss.

"There's got to be other solutions. We are professionals and we are role models. Is that happening in the men's game? We've got to think holistically about what message that sends.

"I understand [the FA] are in a really tough decision - they're damned if they do and damned if they don't. But I think every option needs to be explored for the integrity of the competition."