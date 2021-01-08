A judge read a junior doctor’s heartbreaking account of treating coronavirus patients to a man who marched through Bristol in opposition to lockdown restrictions.

Robin Campbell was among 400 members of the Stand Up Bristol group who marched through the city in November last year.

The 53-year-old, of Hill House Road in Downend, was arrested during the event with a megaphone.

He admitted being in a gathering of more than two people and received a £1,500 fine during a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.

Campbell was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “Let me just read you something which I read in my lunch break. It was in The Times.”

For around five minutes, the judge read the words of an anonymous doctor who has documented their experience of working on a high dependency unit during the pandemic.

“The patients don’t ask many questions, mostly because they need to spend all of their energy breathing,” the judge read from the piece.

I try to work out if one of my patients isn’t answering my questions because she is delirious, because she doesn’t speak English, or because she is depressed. I work out that it is probably the latter; her notes say that her husband died just before new year, from Covid. District Judge Matthews, reading the doctor's words

In response, Campbell started to tell the judge about “the science” of coronavirus.

But she interjected: “I know about the science. What is it about your predicament on November 14 that meant it was proportionate for you to put others at risk?”

The lockdown sceptic then launched into a series of false statements downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

When Judge Matthews repeated her question to him, he said he had disagreed with “the proportionality of a lockdown”.

The judge read the words of an anonymous doctor working on a Covid ward.

Campbell had initially denied any wrongdoing but subsequently entered a guilty plea.

He was ordered to pay a £1,500 fine, £85 prosecution costs and a £150 victim surcharge within 28 days.

Outside court, he told Bristol Live he changed his mind about his plea because “couldn’t be bothered with the hassle” of a trial.

