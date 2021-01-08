England’s 'biggest independent bookshop' to open in Bath

A former religious hub in the centre of Bath is set to become England’s “largest independent bookshop to open in decades”.

Topping & Company Booksellers has secured permission to convert the grade II-listed Friends Meeting House in York Street, which was used by Quakers from 1866 until 2019.

It also plans to install a lift, construct a mezzanine and replace the signage.

Credit: Mark Wray Architects

Topping & Company’s application says the finished project "will be one of the most beautiful, striking and well-stocked bookshops and will draw people to Bath from all over the country".

There were four objections to the proposal including from the Georgian Group and the Bath Heritage Watchdog.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said: “The proposed change of use involves works which will cause a degree of harm to the significance of the heritage asset which could be reversed in the future.

"Overall the proposed works are considered to be acceptable when weighed against the substantial public benefits that will result from the development."