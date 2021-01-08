Gloucestershire adventurers Jamie McDonald and Anna McNuff on becoming parents

Watch the full interview with Anna and Jamie

A Gloucester couple famous for their extreme adventures have spoken to ITV West Country about their biggest adventure yet - becoming parents.

In 2019 Anna McNuff came to public attention when she ran the length of Britain barefoot. She has also cycled through all 50 American states.

Meanwhile Jamie McDonald, aka Adventureman, has run 5,500 miles across America and set a world record for running more than 500 miles on a treadmill in a week.

Baby Storm McNuff was born 19 December weighing in at 7lbs 12. Credit: Anna McNuff

The pair have been blogging about their journey to parenthood including their home birth with baby Storm on 19 December 2020.

On becoming a father, Jamie said told ITV West Country that "being a dad is just completely surreal I just didn't know I could feel a love like this."

Anna said she was just thankful for a happy and healthy birth.

"I was just relieved we managed to have a home birth, we had her by the Christmas tree and I just thought yes she's out before Christmas," she said.

'Adventureman' completes 5,500 mile, 210 marathon US coast-to-coast dressed as superhero

As a child, Jamie suffered from a debilitating immune deficiency and the potentially fatal spinal condition syringomyelia, and spent the first nine years of his life in and out of children's hospitals.

In the past few years he has broken several world records doing his physical challenges.

Jamie also won a Pride of Britain in 2019 recognising his running and cycling feats while also raising more than a million pounds for charity.

Gloucester's adventureman Jamie McDonald named Pride of Britain fundraiser of the Year in 2019

During the first lockdown the pair shared their advice for keeping a healthy mind and body by encouraging people to take advantage of permitted exercise time outside of their homes.

