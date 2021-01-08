Incredible footage shows humpback whale spotted off Cornish coast

A huge whale has been spotted swimming in waters off the coast of Cornwall.

The humpback was caught on camera by excited friends George Carpenter and Toby Pearce at Porthcurno on Thursday 7 January.

Their footage shows the incredible moment they noticed the creature, which they said was swimming right next to the coastline for around five minutes.

It isn't the first humpback to be seen swimming in the sea off the coast of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

On New Year's Day, a zoologist from St Mary's was on the water with her husband when she saw a humpback swimming underneath a rainbow.

The whale spotted off the coast of the Scillies.

Jaclyn Pearson was able to see the animal up close, saying it swam up to her boat and underneath.

Sightings of whales appear to be increasing in the region and conservationists are always reminding members of the public that they must enjoy the animals from a distance.

Whales are protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

