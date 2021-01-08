Man 'critical’ after collision with van in south Bristol

A man remains in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in south Bristol.

Hartcliffe Way was closed in one direction on 6 January following the collision, which happened between Novers Lane and the Imperial Park turn-off.

The man was initially taken to hospital with what police described as “potentially life-threatening injuries” but in an update on 8 January, Avon and Somerset Police said the man was in a critical condition.

The force is appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation into the collision.

"We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a serious injury collision between a pedestrian and a van on Hartcliffe Way, Bristol,” a spokesperson said.

"It happened at 3.43pm on Wednesday, at the traffic lights at the junction of Hartcliffe Way with Novers Lane.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital. Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson

At the time of the crash, motorists were urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route as traffic was very slow.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221003630.

