NHS worker has 'lifeline' car stolen on birthday

An NHS worker has had to cancel home visits after her car was stolen on her birthday.

Yvonne Thompson, from Kingswood, used her car for her work as an occupational therapist.

The mother-of-two visits ill or injured people at their homes to ensure they can live independently and prevent them from having to go to hospital.

But her work has been significantly disrupted after her “lifeline” red Peugeot 107 was stolen from Soundwell Road on 7 January.

Yvonne described her red Peugeot 107 as a 'lifesaver'. Credit: Alex Vowles

She said: “My car is my lifeline and suddenly it’s not there, I’ve had to cancel visits.

“It just feels such an inconvenience. It’s got my uniform in the car, the PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] and my glasses.

"The worst thing was it happened on my birthday."

Mrs Thompson has been working as an occupational therapist for 35 years.

She purchased the car last month for £2,000, and appealed for the thieves to return it as soon as possible.

Her 25-year-old son Alex said: “It’s annoying and upsetting, it’s not fair is it?

She works so hard and this just happens and you don’t expect it. Alex, Yvonne's son

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We've received a report of a red Peugeot 107 being stolen in the Seymour Road area of Bristol between 4pm on Wednesday January 6 and 4.45pm the following day.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5221004379."

Read more: