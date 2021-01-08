The Bristol area where coronavirus cases went up 1,000 per cent

Coronavirus cases have risen across parts of Bristol - but none more so than in Knowle West.

The area in the south of the city recorded a 1,000 per cent rise in cases in the week leading up to 2 January.

That is according to the Government’s latest data, which showed 70 cases were recorded in the area - up from 64 the week before.

Cases in south Bristol have risen higher than in other parts of the city (pictured: Bristol city centre, looking towards the south).

That represented a 1,066 per cent rise in cases, and was the highest increase of any area in the city.

‘Staggering rise’

Charlie Watts, who works at Filwood Community Centre, said there are a number of reasons that might explain the recent rise.

Charlie Watts works at Filwood Community Centre. Credit: Charlie Watts

“I think we are seeing a lag in the figures,” he told ITV News West Country. “And the Government said we should expect this.

“There were only a handful of cases in Knowle West before Christmas, but I think a lot of households came together on Christmas Day - which was permitted by the Government.

Knowle West is home to a lot of big families and we had three households coming together. That might explain the potential rise in cases we’ve seen. Plus there isn’t a big supermarket in Knowle West, so people are going to other areas to do their shopping and then coming back. Charlie, Filwood Community Centre

“It’s a staggering rise, but the Government did say we should expect this.”

According to the figures, three areas of south Bristol have seen sharp rises in Covid-19 cases - Knowle West, Bishopsworth and Hengrove.

It is not thought they are linked to any particular outbreak.

Instead, Bristol’s Director of Public Health Christina Gray has warned rises are being recorded in all areas of Bristol.

“We are seeing cases of Covid-19 rise across Bristol, and in all age groups, and really need everyone to pull together now and protect one another," she said.

Please continue to follow the guidance and act as if you have the virus – remembering hands, face, space and to book a test if you do develop symptoms of the virus. I understand lockdown is very difficult for everyone but we must all play our part now so we can come out of it safely. Christina Gray

Figures published on 8 January show the UK has recorded its highest number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

The data shows 1,325 people died from the virus on 8 January, which is higher than the 1,224 people who died from coronavirus during the first wave.

