An uninhabited island in the Bristol Channel is in need of new management to run the charity that preserves it.

Steep Holm is a tiny 63 acre island, close to the coast of Weston-super-Mare with its history dating back to the vikings.

It has stories of Celtic gods carved in stone, military encampments, and is a specialist conservation site for rare plants and wildlife.

The Kenneth Allsop Memorial Trust owns and manages the island and is in need of a new voluntary Chair and Company Secretary to join their board of trustees.

The Island has been inhabited on and off for centuries. The military encampments of the recent past can still to be seen today and include cannons in preparation for a Napoleon invasion, a 1st and 2nd world war gun, and a historical museum.

The charity works to preserve and enhance Steep Holm's natural beauty as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

People interested in the voluntary roles will be needed for meetings six days a year.

To receive a candidate briefing pack, please contact Sandy Hinks Head of Charity Practice on 01275 371 200 or email recruit@moonexecsearch.com quoting reference: JN2133 TKAMT.

Closing date of midnight 31st January 2021.