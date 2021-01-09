Mysterious donor gives brand new laptop to school to pass onto lucky student

A brand new laptop has been given to a Bristol School by an anonymous donor.

It was delivered to Cotham School with just a card containing a special message to whichever student ends up receiving it.

It read: "Dear School Pupil, I decided to give you my new laptop for this reason. When I was young, like you, a university gave me a chance and it changed my life. Now I want to give you a chance too.

"Please work hard, please aim high, don't let anyone put you off."

Read more:

The card was then posted on Twitter by the school after the staff were moved by the kind gesture:

"One of our most touching donations today from a member of the public who anonymously dropped off a brand-new laptop with this powerful message for one lucky recipient. It did bring a tear to the eye of some of our staff!"