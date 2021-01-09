Mysterious donor gives brand new laptop to school to pass onto lucky student
A brand new laptop has been given to a Bristol School by an anonymous donor.
It was delivered to Cotham School with just a card containing a special message to whichever student ends up receiving it.
It read: "Dear School Pupil, I decided to give you my new laptop for this reason. When I was young, like you, a university gave me a chance and it changed my life. Now I want to give you a chance too.
"Please work hard, please aim high, don't let anyone put you off."
Read more:
Bristol poet giving people a lockdown lift by sending them a personal poem
Students without computers or internet can attend Devon school in lockdown
The card was then posted on Twitter by the school after the staff were moved by the kind gesture:
"One of our most touching donations today from a member of the public who anonymously dropped off a brand-new laptop with this powerful message for one lucky recipient. It did bring a tear to the eye of some of our staff!"