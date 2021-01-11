Emergency coastguard callout triggered by a spider

A tiny creepy crawly gave the Coastguard in Weston-super-Mare an early scare.

The alarm was sounded for the emergency service to attend their own station when the system was triggered at 3:19am on Sunday 10 January.

Police were already on the scene when the station officer arrived.

But the team needn't have rushed in as motion detectors had been set off by a spider making a web in the operations room.

In a social media post the team say they had to laugh saying "at least [the alarms] work, albeit a little sensitive."

