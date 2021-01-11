The University of Exeter has condemned the actions of some of their students after a party was held on campus.

The university says it is investigating after an event was held at Lafrowda halls of residence in breach of current coronavirus restrictions.

A video shared on social media appeared to show a room packed with students.

Police were called and are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the university said they will be working with the police - who were called to the party - to identify those involved.

“This is clearly totally unacceptable behaviour and we are investigating the incident further,” the spokesperson said.

The police were called and we will be working with them on the investigation with likely fines and sanctions. Exeter University spokesperson

“The health and safety of our whole community must come first and we will take action on any individuals breaking Covid-19 rules.”

The event is believed to have taken place on 9 January.

National restrictions imposed by the Government on 4 January state people should stay at home, in their own accommodation and not mix with others outside of their own residence.

