Family of murdered Weston man wish killers ‘no ill will’

The family of a murdered man from Weston-super-Mare say they wish his killers “no ill will” after they were sentenced at court.

Cousins Curtis and Samuel Ford were jailed after killing Mikhail Hanid outside his home in the North Somerset town in June last year.

Curtis, who pleaded guilty to Mr Hanid’s murder, was jailed for 26 years while Samuel was convicted of manslaughter and given a 12-year sentence.

Curtis Ford (l) who admitted murder was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and Samuel Ford for nine years Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The pair attacked and stabbed Mr Hanid after mistakenly believing he had stolen a bicycle belonging to them.

He was stabbed 11 times during the incident, which Recorder of Bristol Judge Peter Blair QC described as an “utterly senseless act”.

Speaking after his killers were jailed, Mr Hanid’s family said they wish “no ill will” upon the Fords.

They said: “We would like to thank DCI James Riccio and his team for their work in bringing them to trial and the support we received throughout from our family liaison officer, plus Kate Brunner QC and her team for prosecuting the case so thoroughly and ensuring that Mikhail received justice.

“Also, we would like to thank the people who helped Mikhail at the scene and the medical professionals at Southmead Hospital who tried their best to save him, under already challenging Covid-19 conditions.”

The family also formally thanked Bristol-based hate crime charity SARI for their support, and those who gave evidence in the case.

Finally, we would like to thank all our family, friends and colleagues who rallied around us at this most difficult of times. Mikhail is at rest now, but his legacy will live on in all who knew and loved him. Mr Hanid's family

